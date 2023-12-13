WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia films beau Vijay Varma dancing at Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's wedding reception

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have become the talk of Bollywood as an adorable couple, unafraid to display their affection in public and setting relationship goals for many. Their latest appearance at the Mumbai wedding reception of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram showcased their impeccable style and chemistry. In a viral video circulating on social media, Vijay Varma can be seen letting loose on the dance floor, while Tamannaah captures the lively moment.

Vijay Varma sets the dance floor ablaze

At the wedding reception of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, an inside video captures the lively atmosphere as Tamannaah Bhatia pulls out her phone to record her partner, Vijay Varma. Vijay is seen letting loose on the dance floor, showcasing his moves and having a great time with his friends. Tamannaah appears completely smitten, her joy evident as she watches her partner reveling in the festive spirit. The couple's infectious energy becomes a standout moment at the star-studded event.

Take a look:

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s work front

Tamannaah embarked on her Bollywood journey with the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra at the tender age of 15, marking her acting and Bollywood debut. Transitioning to the South Indian film industry, she carved a niche for herself and gained recognition. In her latest venture, Aakhiri Sach, a series inspired by the Burari deaths, she takes on the role of the lead investigative officer named Anya. She was also seen in Lust Stories 2 in 2023 where shared the screen with her boyfriend, actor Vijay. Presently, the actress is engrossed in the filming of her upcoming Hindi project, reportedly titled Vedaa.

Vijay, a seasoned actor with a rich history in the Hindi film industry, boasts an impressive portfolio, including notable projects like Pink, Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, Darlings, Mirzapur 2, Jaane Jaan, and more. Currently, he is actively involved in multiple projects, such as Afghaani Snow and Murder Mubarak.

