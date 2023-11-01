WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia-Rasha Thadani bond over Arijit Singh's soulful performance; fans REACT

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif several others were seen gracing a grand event in Mumbai. While several videos and pictures from the event have been doing rounds on the internet. Amongst others, one video that has all our hearts is Tamannaah Bhatia and Raveena Tandon’s gorgeous daughter, Rasha Thadani grooving to Arijit Singh’s live performance.

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani groove to Arijit Singh's tune

During the grand event held in Mumbai, Tamannaah Bhatia and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, were amongst the bevy of Bollywood celebs attending the event. In the viral video, Tammy and Rasha can be seen bonding over Arijit Singh’s live performance on Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The video surely suggests that the two had a gala time at the event.

Notably, during the event, the Babli Bouncer actress was seen slaying it in a white long see-through dress accompanied by minimal make-up. Rasha Thadani, on the other hand, looked elegant in a black off-shoulder short dress.

Take a look:

Fans react

Soon after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the video. A fan wrote, “Best thing on the internet” while several other fans dropped red heart and heart eye emojis.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoy Arijit Singh's live performance

In addition to this, the power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were also seen enjoying Arijit Singh’s live performance. In the videos doing rounds on the internet, the IT couple can be seen dancing to the much-loved track, Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha.

Notably, DP was seen arriving in a gray off-shoulder dress, however, she changed her look for the after-party and was seen in a black latex dress.

The couple was also seen conversing with Nita Ambani and another video showed Ranbir Kapoor cheering up the singer as he sang another popular track, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. The film had Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

Take a look:

Talking about Tamannaah Bhatia’s work front, the exceptional talent was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Tamil action comedy, Jailer, which was a massive success at the box office. Apart from that, she was also seen in a web show called Aakhri Sach. She will be next seen in Vedaa with John Abraham.