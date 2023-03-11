WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia shares her excitement for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South and Hindi film industry. While the actress predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil film industry, she also gave fans some memorable hits in Bollywood. From Baahubali: The Beginning to Himmatwala, the actress has walked right into the hearts of the audience with her strong performance. Tamannaah is also known to shell out some major fashion goals for her fans. The actress will be seen making heads turn at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2.

Yes, you read that right. It has been already announced that after the massive success of the first edition, Pinkvilla is back with the second edition of the Style Icons Award. Several celebrities have shown their excitement, and Tamannaah just adds to the list. The event is to be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai. The sizzling second season promises to be all things glamorous. From popular celebrity designers and stylists to popular actors, the event will be a star-studded affair with all A-Listers of the entertainment industry.

Tamannaah Bhatia on Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

Earlier, celebs like Masaba Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, and Rohit Saraf expressed their excitement about the event. In a recent video, Tamannaah also shared how eagerly she is looking forward to the event. Looking lovely in a pink co-ord set, the actress can be seen saying, “Pinkvilla Style Icons Award is just around the corner. So, I’m gonna see you all there? See you soon.”

Watch the video here:

About Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2

The second edition of the highly anticipated awards night will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott, Mumbai. The grand jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 will be Anaita Shroff Adajania, Eka Lakhani, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, and Manisha Koirala.

