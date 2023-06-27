Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia's reaction to female fan who got her face tattooed on arm is PRICELESS

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been hitting headlines for quite some time now. After she officially announced her relationship with Vijay Varma, fans have been going gaga over them. The actress is currently busy promoting Lust Stories 2, her first project with Vijay. Amid hectic promotion, Tamannaah was seen returning to Mumbai on Monday night. Interestingly, she got a sweet surprise from one of her fans at the airport. It left Tamannaah emotional and overwhelmed.

Tamannaah Bhatia gets a special surprise from her fan

In a viral video, a female fan is seen touching Tamannaah's feet and giving her a bouquet. Not only that, the actress was left stunned after her fan flaunted her tattoo. She got a black and white tattoo and it was Tamannaah's face. She also got 'love you the Tamannaah' inked next to the face tattoo. As soon as she showed the tattoo to Tamannaah, she got all emotional and instantly hugged her. The actress couldn't believe and she kept saying 'thank you'. Tamannaah was seen sporting a brown pantsuit paired with a white t-shirt. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared, netizens were seen reacting to it. A user wrote, "Aisi izzat naseeb walo ko milti hai , khuda iss fan aur tamannaah dono ko hamesha khush rakhe." Another user wrote, "Tamannaah is very lucky."

Meanwhile, Tamannaah took social media by storm recently after she made her relationship with Vijay official in an interview. While speaking to Film Companion, she went on to call Vijay her 'happy place'. She also revealed that it all started on the sets of Lust Stories 2. She said, "If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply."

Lust Stories 2 also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra. It will release on June 29.

