WATCH: Tara Sutaria cannot stop giggling with sister Pia; Calls it 'proof' that they can never shoot together

Tara Sutaria took to social media to share a video in which she is seen trying to shoot with her twin sister Pia Sutaria. However, the goofy behind-the-scenes video shows us why the two sisters can never shoot together.

Actress Tara Sutaria is fairly active on her Instagram handle and often shares a glimpse of her life on the same. From sharing photos of cozy corners of her house to dropping a sneak peek of her upcoming projects, Tara keeps her fans updated via her social media handle. However, amid all this, Tara often shares photos and videos with her sister Pia Sutaria and leaves fans in awe of their goofy shenanigans. Tara and her twin sister Pia's photos often tend to go viral and once again, the Marjaavaan actress shared a goofy video with her twin.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a video in which she is seen sitting with her sister Pia as they geared up to shoot something at home. However, the moment the filming began, the two burst out giggling. Both Tara and Pia could not stop laughing every time they began shooting together. The twins were also seen sporting similar clothes. Tara and Pia were seen clad in a black top with blue jeans as they tried to shoot with each other.

However, at the end of it, Tara and Pia seemed to have laughed their way while shooting together. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Tara wrote, "Proof that @piasutaria and I can never shoot anything together." On the other hand, she even shared the video as a post and wrote, "Every.Single.Time. @piasutaria."

Take a look:

Recently, Tara also had shared a childhood photo with her twin sister Pia and relived the old Goa memories with each other. On the work front, Tara will be seen with Ahan Shetty in the Hindi remake of RX100. The film is titled Tadap and is slated to release on September 24, 2021. Besides this, Tara also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and . The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

Also Read|Tara Sutaria wins hearts with a goofy PIC as she greets her 'double chin'; Shares sweet memory with sister Pia

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×