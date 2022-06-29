WATCH: Tara Sutaria shares 'unfiltered' videos having fun; Says 'Instagram is a farce'

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She debuted with Karan Johar produced Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Since then, she has been featured in several movies and her innocence and beauty charmed the audience the most. The 26-year-old actress has a massive fan following and every now and then, she shares a sneak peek of her life with her fans on Instagram.

Speaking of which, the Heropanti 2 actress took to social media to share some unfiltered and fun videos which showcased her true self. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Me being me… Far from cool. Definitely not hip or happening. ( Instagram is a farce) I love to waddle about like a penguin, listen to jazz, sulk only to receive cuddles, speak in funny accents, cook and sing for those I love (6 people at best), spend most of my days in my burrow (home) and play records from the 50’s. This is me. Truly". Her fans hailed her movie and praised her in the comment section.

Check Tara's video here

Tara is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Co-starring John, Arjun, and Disha, this Mohit-Suri-directed thriller is a spiritual sequel to his 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the 29th of July, 2022.

