WATCH: Tara Sutaria wants to work with Ranveer Singh and Julia Roberts for these special reasons

Tara Sutaria made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 last May and since then the actress has taken social media by storm. The movie also starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff was produced by , Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions. Tara portrayed the role of Mridula aka Mia in the film. The actress' performance in the film was appreciated by the audience and everyone fell in love with her character. The young actress then went on to star opposite in Marjaavaan which released late last year. With just two films-old, Tara already has dedicated fan clubs who often share unseen photos and videos of the actress. We came across one such video on Twitter which shows the actress revealing her wish list.

In an Instagram Q&A, Tara was once asked to name one actor in Bollywood and Hollywood she would love to work with. Replying to the question, Tara reveled who is on her wish list. She said, "In Bollywood, I think is so talented and so sweet. So, I think Ranveer. In Hollywood, I am crazy about Julia Roberts so I think it will have to be her."

Check out Tara Sutaria's video below:

Amid this lockdown, Tara has been missing the outdoors as she is sharing some old pictures from the sets of her film and shoots. A few weeks ago, Tara and co-star Siddharth Malhotra had released Masakali 2.0 which faced massive backlash on social media. Many users called out the song and called it a bad remake of the original Masakali which featured in Delhi 6 starring Abhishek Bachchan and .