WATCH: Team Kangana Ranaut shares video when Sushant Singh Rajput spoke about being a 'disaster'

Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput from one of his campus talks and mentioned how the actor's worse fears came true.

who has been rallying for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and made her stand known loud and clear, has now shared an old video of the actor from one of his college campus visit. For the unversed, Sushant loved interacting with students. He had an even visited his alma mater as he himself was an engineering student but dropped out to pursue a career in films. Today, Kangana shared a video of Sushant from one of his campus talks and mentioned how the actor's worse fears came true.

In the video, Sushant can be seen talking about his acting journey and how he had to prove a point to so many people, including his family and friends. He says, "They thought I was that disaster which folks in engineering and B-schools should never become."

Sharing the video, Kangana tweeted, "Sushant in his own words, how he dreaded being the disaster everyone thought he was, unfortunately even after being a huge success story, Movie mafia not only projected him as a disaster but also as a drug addict and rapist, his worse fears came true - KR."

Sushant in his own words, how he dreaded being the disaster everyone thought he was, unfortunately even after being a huge success story, Movie mafia not only projected him as a disaster but also as a drug addict and rapist, his worse fears came true - KR pic.twitter.com/enWkN9cRxV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 6, 2020

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court handed over Sushant's case to the CBI. It also directed all parties involved to place on record all the details that have emerged in their probe within three days. As for Rhea Chakraborty, the top court denied her interim protection and the actress is set to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on 7 August in relation to the money laundering angle.

