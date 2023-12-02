WATCH: The Archies actor Agastya Nanda calls Suhana Khan gossip queen; 'You can't tell her any secret'

Zoya Akhtar is soon going to bless the Indian film industry with some talented actors who will be making their acting debut with her upcoming teen musical film The Archies. As the movie is only days away from its cinematic release, the actors, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda spoke about some of the qualities of their co-stars.

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan revealed some unknown facts about each other

Suhana Khan and The Archies’ official Instagram handle posted a fun banter that showed Khan and her co-actor Agastya Nanda engaging in a hilarious banter. In the video, Agastya can be seen saying that Suhana is a ‘big gossip queen’. While she revealed that he is quite witty.

In the clip, both the youngsters are supposed to make a milkshake by adding in some ingredients from the multiple jars labeled with words like charming, moody, sarcastic, lazy, and others. The video opens with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson declaring that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana indulges in gossip. “I think Suhana is a very big gossip queen. You can't tell her any secret,” he said. Then it was Suhana’s turn who opined, “I think you're quite witty.” Agastya insisted “very witty” to which she replied, “No. Okay fine. You're quite witty so I'll give you that.”

Take a look at the video:

Further on in the video, Agastya can be seen saying, “I think you're the least funny person I've met,” to which Suhana responded furiously, “Agastya! You always laugh at everything I say.” He continued, “Suhana, I've known you the longest. And I can confirm that you're the least funny." She replied, “Yeah but funny and witty is different also.”

Suhana Khan says she envies her The Archies character Veronica

In an earlier interview, Suhana spilled that she envies Veronica's self-confidence and self-loving nature. The actress further added she had never read the comic book series and was inclined to do the film because of Zoya Akhtar.

“The only thing I knew about it was, obviously, the love triangle. After reading the script and the comics, discovering all the other characters was really cool. It's an opportunity, especially for your first film, that you just can't refuse. Veronica, to me, is a person every girl wants to be, and I was one of them,” she said.

