Watch the FIFA world cup final with Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan on December 18; Check the announcement video
All eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham as their much-talked-about film Pathaan is about to release. The first song Besharam Rang from the film was out a couple of days back and it broke the internet and how! Fans are gushing over how hot SRK and Deepika are looking in the song. Well, if there is anything else everyone is talking about then it has to be the ongoing FIFA world cup. Imagine wouldn’t it be so exciting if both Pathaan and Fifa came together? Well, SRK took to his Twitter handle to share an announcement video of the collaboration.
