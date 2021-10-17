Watch: Tiger Shroff acing flying kick leaves rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani impressed

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He always treats fans with his close-up pictures showcasing chiselled jawline and muscular biceps. He also shares his workout videos. The actor often set the Internet on fire. Well, today he shared another workout video in which he was seen acing the flying kick stunt. Many celebrities including rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani reacted to his video. Fans also dropped comments.

The video sees the Heropanti 2 star practicing flying kick stunt and he is donning a red tshirt. The actor's ripped biceps are on display as he opted to pair it with blue colour joggers. For caption, the actor wrote, “Goes around comes around.” On his video, Disha Patani dropped fire emojis in the comment section. To note, he has announced the release of his next film Heropanti 2 and it is releasing next year during Eid weekend. Tara Sutaria will be seen in the lead role.

The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this, Tiger also has 'Baaghi 4', Rambo, 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in his kitty. Ganpath will mark his reunion with the actress for a second time. Both were seen in Heropanti which was their debut film too. It is reported that he will soon begin the shooting of Ganpath in the UK after he finishes shooting of Heropanti 2.

