WATCH: Tiger Shroff allures fans as he grooves to a peppy Sri Lankan song; Hrithik Roshan has THIS reaction

Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff has yet again managed to take social media by storm. Tiger maintains quite an active presence on social media, and keeps it filled with glimpses of him shaking a leg to a song, trying out a new stunt, or simply, a look from his upcoming films. On Thursday, September 3rd, the actor took to Instagram and allured fans once again, with a video of him grooving to the popular Sri Lankan track, ‘Manike Mage Hithe’. Among many reactions by impressed fans, was a reaction by none other than Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted a video of him dancing to the peppy number along with a friend. The actor was enjoying himself, as he landed every move on the beat, while showcasing some amazing footwork as well. The song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has become quite popular on the internet, and the Baaghi actor seemed to love it too. Posting the video, Tiger wrote, “This song!” In a few moments after he posted the video, fans and friends flooded it with likes and comments. “Love this”, said one user, while another wrote, “Perfect”. Many other users dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Among these comments was a special comment from . The Jodhaa Akbar actor admired Tiger’s smooth moves and expressed the same with a comment, that read, “Superb”.

Have a look at Tiger Shroff’s aforementioned video:

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan shared screen space in the 2019 film War. On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from this, Tiger will also feature in Ganpath opposite Kriti Sanon.

