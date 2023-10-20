WATCH: Tiger Shroff and ‘Simba’ Ranveer Singh showcase their moves on Ganapath song Hum Aaye Hain

It's indeed a bustling time for Tiger Shroff with the release of his highly anticipated movie Ganapath: A Hero is Born, co-starring Kriti Sanon, in theaters today. Adding to the excitement, his first look from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie, Singham Again, was unveiled yesterday. This star-studded film features a powerhouse cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more. In the midst of all this, Tiger has treated fans to a special video featuring him and Ranveer dancing to the song Hum Aaye Hain from Ganapath. This collaboration is certainly creating quite a buzz and adding to the anticipation for their upcoming cinematic venture.

Singham Again co-stars Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh groove to Ganapath song

On Friday, October 20, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a lively video featuring him and Ranveer Singh, flaunting their dance moves to the song Hum Aaye Hain from Tiger's movie Ganapath, which hit the big screens today. The duo, dressed casually, showcased their energetic dance on a basketball court, executing the hook step of the peppy track. Tiger captioned the post, “Hum aaye hai, mera simba ke saath! in cinemas today! #ganapath.”

The collaboration between the actors certainly struck a chord with fans, eliciting an outpouring of love and anticipation. In the comments section, one fan exclaimed, “Tiger With Ranveer's Singham Again Blockbuster,” while another expressed, “Wow Simmba aur Satya ek sath.” Others dropped fire emojis to convey their excitement.

More about Tiger Shroff’s first look from Singham Again

The anticipation for Singham Again reached a new level as the makers unveiled Tiger Shroff's first look from the cop drama. The images showcase Tiger in a fierce stance, standing amidst flames, embodying the intensity of his character. Ranveer Singh, sharing the first look, wrote, , “HE IS THE TRUTH. HE IS IMMORTAL. Special Task Force Officer ACP SATYA, reporting for duty! Welcome to the squad…. The Special One, Tiger ‘The Phenom’ Shroff!!!”

Meanwhile, in Ganapath: A Hero is Born, Tiger reunites with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.

