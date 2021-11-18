WATCH: Tiger Shroff apologises to his trainer as his flying kick rehearsal goes wrong; Disha Patani reacts

If there is one action star in the country who enjoys a massive fan following due to his death-defying stunts in films, it is Tiger Shroff. The Baaghi 3 star has wowed the audience with his flying kicks and action on screen and often, he takes them behind-the-scenes in rehearsals via his social media handle as well. Recently, while rehearsing action for Ganapath in London, Tiger did the same. But, this time, his rehearsal went wrong and well, it evoked a reaction from rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a video in which he can be seen training with his parkour trainer in the gym for Ganapath. The Baaghi 3 actor can be seen running and charging towards his trainer who was packed with a safety guard. Tiger is seen trying to land his flying kicks perfectly. However, he misses the last one and it hits his trainer. Seeing it, Tiger apologised to his trainer. He wrote, "When action rehearsals go wrong sorry bro @nadeemakhtarparkour88."

Take a look:

Seeing the video and Tiger's almost perfect kick in rehearsals, Disha Patani was quite impressed. She dropped fire emoticons to express her feelings. On the other hand, Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff also reacted to the action gone wrong. In no time, Tiger's video went viral on social media among his fan clubs.

Meanwhile, currently, Tiger is shooting with Kriti Sanon in London for Ganapath part 1. The first look teaser of the film left fans excited and Kriti and Tiger's cool and intense looks charmed everyone. The film is being directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Pooja Entertainment. It will release by end of next year.

