WATCH: Tiger Shroff celebrates 1 year of his debut single Unbelievable; Disha Patani’s reaction is unmissable

Tiger Shroff is a man of many talents. Apart from impressing audiences with his acting chops on the big screen, Tiger also makes fans swoon with his smooth dance moves and remarkable skills in martial arts. But that’s not all. Tiger Shroff is a singer too! Last year in September, the actor debuted with his maiden single titled ‘Unbelievable’. His voice mesmerized many fans and they were pleasantly surprised to discover his singing mettle. Yesterday, September 22nd, 2021, marked a year since the release of his debut and Tiger took to social media to celebrate the special day.

Taking to his Instagram space, Tiger posted a reel, where he can be seen performing his jaw-dropping martial arts moves. In the video, he can be seen in flaunting his chiseled abs, as he is bare-chested, and is donning only a pair of black shorts. The actor takes a leap off the ground, and lands on his feet after making several turns in the air. He added the ‘Unbelievable’ sound track to this video. Sharing it, he wrote, “What an #unbelievable day it is and was #youareunbelievable #1year @iamavitesh @gauravxwadhwa @bgbngmusic”.

As soon as he posted the video, fans swooned over the Baaghi actor and flooded the post with likes and comments. Among many comments was one from Disha Patani. Teasing and complimenting Tiger, Disha wrote, “Nice shorts”.

Unbelievable was produced by Big Bang Music and the music video was directed by Punit Malhotra. While Tiger landed his vocals, the song was penned by DJ Mayne and Avitesh. It went on to find a spot in the much-coveted Billboard Top Triller Global chart, which placed Tiger among international singers and artistes.

Tiger is currently in London, shooting for his upcoming film Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, Tiger has Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon and Elli AvrRam.

