WATCH: Tiger Shroff defies gravity like it’s no big deal as he flaunts another move on the gram

Tiger Shroff made his debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film, ‘Heropanti’ opposite Kriti Sanon. Ever since then the actor has successfully managed to remain in the limelight. Apart from featuring on the big screen, the actor has impressed viewers with his stunts, and martial art skills. Tiger’s perfectly sculpted body and chiseled abs are testimony to his love for keeping fit and active. In fact, the actor often takes to social media to flaunt various complex martial art moves and leaves fans completely in awe of him.

Following this trajectory, on Wednesday, August 25th, the ‘Baaghi’ actor took to his Instagram space and posted a video of him successfully nailing another such move. In the slow-mo video posted by Tiger, we can see him energetically jumping off the ground and landing on a pad held in place by another young man. As soon as he lands, Tiger kicks the pad five times with all his strength, all the while remaining above the ground. As he pulled off this move perfectly, the actor looked nothing short of a ninja.

Posting the video, Tiger asked fans to guess where this move was from. His caption read, “Feels good staying up there for 5. Guess which game this move is from!?” As soon as he posted the video, it got flooded with likes and comments. Many fans dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented as well and wrote, “Holy Maloley!!!!! Just when u think what he’s gonna do next, he does this next!!”

On the work front, Tiger will soon begin shooting for ‘Heropanti 2’ with his ‘Student Of The Year 2’ co-actor, Tara Sutaria. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will feature as the antagonist in the film. Heropanti 2 will release in 2022, but an official announcement on the release date is awaited from the producer.

