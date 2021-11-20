WATCH: Tiger Shroff flaunts his chiseled abs as he shoots for Ganapath; Disha Patani has a perfect reaction

Tiger Shroff is quite active on social media. Over the span of his career in the film industry, he has not only impressed fans on the big screen, but has also ensured that he keeps them entertained on social media as well. From showcasing his attractive dance moves to flaunting his MMA skills, Tiger Shroff has done it all on his social media space. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Tiger posted another reel on his Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of his chiseled abs, while he shoots for his upcoming film Ganapath.

Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming film Ganapath in London. Apart from him, the film also features Kriti Sanon as the leads. Kriti and Tiger will be reuniting on the big screen after their debut film in the Hindi film industry, Heropanti. Last night, Tiger took to his Instagram handle and posted a video featuring himself. The actor can be seen flaunting his chiseled abs in style, while he held the clapboard for Ganapath. Sharing this video on his handle, Tiger captioned it #Ganapath.

As soon as he posted it, fans, friends, and even the actor’s family showered the video with likes and love-filled comment. Amid others was a reaction from Tiger’s rumoured ladylove Disha Patani, who commented with two fire emoticons.

Click HERE to watch the video.

Take a look at Disha's reaction:

Both Tiger and Kriti are currently in London shooting for Ganapath. A few weeks back it was announced that Ganapath will be releasing on December 23, 2022. Moreover, a source close to the development had recently revealed to Pinkvilla that Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play Tiger’s father in the film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan approached to play Tiger Shroff’s father in Ganapath; Deets Inside