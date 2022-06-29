WATCH: Tiger Shroff flaunts his 'obsession' & it is related to his drool-worthy abs

We have numerous fitness enthusiasts in Bollywood who inspire us to keep fit. Tiger Shroff is one of them. Tiger is one of the fittest actors in the film industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Apart from being an actor, Tiger is known for his fitness, dance moves, workout videos, style quotient, and martial arts sessions. Not to forget will be Tiger’s drool-worthy abs which are always a topic of discussion and the hottie never leaves an opportunity to show them off to his followers. Tiger's fit body often leaves his fans (not just the female ones but also, the men) drooling over him.

Just on Wednesday, Tiger uploaded yet another amazing workout video on Instagram and made us all go ‘wow’! His drool worthy abs were on full display as he intensely worked out. Along with the reel he wrote just one word that described it all. He wrote, “Obsession”. Of course the reel went viral in mere seconds as fans poured in their love and compliments.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ‘War’ actor has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.

