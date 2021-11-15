WATCH: Tiger Shroff flaunts his perfectly toned body as he preps for Ganapath's climax scene

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has come a long way in his career. Today, he doesn’t need any introduction. His work is enough for that. Well, the actor, who loves action-packed drama, will soon be seen doing actions in his upcoming films. The SOTY 2 actor is currently shooting for his next film Ganapath Part 1 in the UK. Along with him, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in the film. Well, the Baaghi actor has been sharing a lot of videos on his Instagram handle and keeping fans updated.

Today also he took to his official Instagram handle and shared reels where he was seen flaunting his perfectly toned body but from the backside. And from the caption, it looks Tiger has started preparation for the climax scene of the above-mentioned film. In the video, the actor is seen running on the treadmill and someone is making a video from the back. Tiger is wearing black colour joggers. The video is captioned as ‘Who else is obsessed with this song!? #ganapath #climaxprep.” His sister Krishna Shroff has also reacted to the video.

Making the big announcement, Tiger had shared a video as he began the Ganapath’s UK schedule. He has captioned the video as, “God aur janta, apan aaj dono ke aashirwad se shuru kar raha hai #Ganapath ka UK schedule”.

Reportedly, Tiger will play a boxer in the film. For his father’s role makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan. However, they are yet to figure out the dates and the rest of the formalities.

