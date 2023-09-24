WATCH: Tiger Shroff gives peek into world of Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath; teaser to launch on THIS date

The updates related to one of the much awaited movies of Ganapath – A Hero is Born are surely leaving fans super-excited. The movie stars Heropanti duo, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie has been a getting a great deal of attention ever since its announcement. A few days back, while the nation was immersed in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers had dropped the first look poster of Tiger Shroff. Today, adding on to the excitement, the update on the teaser of the film has been shared.

Tiger Shroff pulls a jaw-dropping stunt to announce the release date of Ganapath’s teaser

On Sunday, September 24, Tiger Shroff taking to his Instagram handle dropped a video clip to announce the release date of the teaser of the highly anticipated mass action film, Ganpath: A Hero Is Born teaser. Tiger sharing the post on his official social media handle captioned the post, “Duniya Badal ne ke liye duniya ko badalna padta hai !Teaser out on the 27th (red heart emoji) #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October #GanapathTeaserOn27thSept”

The makers announced the teaser in quite a unique way. A 50-sec video clip showcases action star, Tiger in an all-black outfit, flaunting his chiseled chest with red cloth wrapped around his hands. He is standing atop the world pulling off a deadly stunt. He talks about how much he missed his fans and wonders if they've been curious about his absence from the big screen. He shares an exclusive sneak peek, offering fans a glimpse into the captivating and larger-than-life futuristic world of Ganapath: A Hero is Born that awaits them. Have a look:

Reportedly, Tiger Shroff fraught with danger and climbed a whopping 80 storey building and shot this thrilling video to tease his fans with the world of Ganapath. The special video that announces the teaser launch date on 27th September has got fans eagerly awaiting to witness the world of Ganapath.

About Ganapath

Ganapath- A Hero Is Born will reunite Heropanti duo Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon in the lead roles along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl who is recognized for directing movies like Queen and Super 30. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl have jointly produced the film.

The film will hit the big screens during Dussehra on 20 October in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

