WATCH: Tiger Shroff hugs emotional fan at Heropanti 2 promotional event; Crowd goes wild at his gesture

Tiger Shroff's followers are just too excited these days and all for good reason. After all, his eagerly anticipated sequel Heropanti 2 is slated to hit theatres this week. Tiger, on the other hand, appears to be having a similar level of excitement. In Heropanti 2, Tiger will reprise his role as Babloo from his debut movie Heropanti. Intriguingly, after Student of the Year 2, this Ahmed Khan-directed film would be Tiger's second with Tara Sutaria. The actors are going all out to promote their film and the promotional activities are going on in full vigour. Just on Monday, a fan lived millions of girls’ dreams as she got the opportunity to hug Tiger at an event.

In the video, we could see a huge crowd assembled to see their beloved actor. One of the fans amongst them got emotional and broke down. The sweet event staff led her to the stage where she got to hug Tiger. He looked dapper in a red full-sleeved tee. As the two hugged, the crowd hooted heartily and cheered for them.

Take a look at the reel HERE

Apart from Tiger and Tara, Heropanti 2 will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 29 and will have a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. Meanwhile, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, Tiger has now planned to visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah during the week. The actor reportedly has a custom of visiting holy places before his films hit the screens.

