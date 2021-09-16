WATCH: Tiger Shroff hums Justin Bieber song while Tara Sutaria poses in sun as they await Heropanti 2 shoot

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with the 2014 film Heropanti where he featured alongside debutante Kriti Sanon. Seven years later, Tiger is all set to star in the sequel of the film titled Heropanti 2, and this time he is paired opposite Tara Sutaria. The actors are currently in London to commence the shooting for the Ahmed Khan directorial. Yesterday, both Tiger and Tara took to their Instagram handles and gave fans a glimpse of how they spend their time while waiting for the camera to roll.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted a video where he is seen singing a Justin Bieber song. In the video, we can see a very focused Tiger seated inside a room, as he hums the popular Bieber number ‘Peaches’. Oblivious to the fact that someone is recording him, Tiger sings on, trying to perfect his pitch and notes. As soon as he notices the camera, he abruptly stops, clicks his tongue, and says, “What are you doing?”, before breaking into a smile. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote a caption that read, “Us action heroes waiting for our shots be like”. As soon as he posted the video, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans, friends, and peers. While his sister Krishna Shroff wrote, “I miss you.”, Sussanne Khan left a comment that read, “wowwww”.

Take a look:

While Tiger spent his time singing, his co-actor Tara Sutaria took advantage of the perfect London weather and posed for a stunning picture, which she shared on Instagram. In the picture, Tara can be seen standing in the London sun, in front of a tree, as she poses facing her right. She can be seen donning a beautiful printed crop top, that she paired with high-waisted white jogger pants and grey ankle boots. Tara struck a beautiful pose with her hands in her hair, which she left open. Posting the photo, Tara captioned it, “Don’t blame it on the sunshine”. Fans swooned over the Student Of The Year 2 actress and dropped many heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Take a look:

