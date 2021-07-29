WATCH: Tiger Shroff jumps over a tall gymnastics mat, quizzes fans if he ‘could go higher?’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s love for fitness is no secret to fans. With just one look at his lean and perfectly sculpted body, gives a hint at how much the actor works towards maintaining it. Tiger Shroff’s Instagram profile is filled with posts of his intense body workouts and chiselled abs. Time and again, Tiger displays his martial arts skills, be it attempting a flying kick or jumping over a tall gymnastics mat. Tiger’s love for fitness has left fans in awe of the star.

Now, on Wednesday, July 28, once again the Heropanti actor displayed his stunning jumping prowess on his Instagram story. In the clip shared by him, Tiger can be seen jumping over a tall gymnastics mat in one swift move. While sharing the clip, the actor said although he isn’t a tall person, he can jump over a guy of his height. Tiger wrote, “Not the tallest guy but I can jump over myself on a good day”. Further on, the Baaghi star also quizzed fans if they think he can jump higher.

Previously, inspired by Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s achievement in the Tokyo Olympics, Tiger uploaded a video of him performing squats as he lifts 140 kgs simultaneously. Captioning the video, Tiger wrote, “140 kgs and counting…So so inspired to get stronger and go beyond my limits thanks to #mirabaichanu what a performance! go team india! #tokyoolympics @mmamatrixgym @mirabai_chanu”.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff was last seen sharing the screen space alongside Shradhha Kapoor in Baaghi 3. He is now gearing up to feature in the sequel of his debut film, Heropanti. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the details of Tiger Shroff’s role in Heropanti 2 remains unclear. An official announcement of the same is yet expected from the makers.

