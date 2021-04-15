WATCH: Tiger Shroff kicks the punching bag perfectly while his trainer falls; Disha Patani laughs hysterically

Action star Tiger Shroff posted a funny video from one of his gym sessions where he drop-kicked the punching bag like a pro while his trainer fell iin the jokingly attempted kick. Disha Patani laughed frantically in the comment.

One of the most brilliant action stars in the world of cinema, Baaghi Tiger Shroff often treats his fans with some larger-than-life action set-piece rehearsal that he attempts without any wire work in his gym sessions. Tiger often takes his fan’s breath away with his dedication to action and consistent will to better himself. Recently Tiger posted a rather amusing video from his gym session where he ran like a cheetah and turned 360 degrees as he nailed the punching bag hard with his kick.

Tiger’s fitness trainer tried to ape his kick but fell down miserably on the floor in the attempt. While being in the air, Tiger kicked the punching bag twice before flipping perfectly to run back. His trainer on the other hand fell down in his attempt to kick the punching bag the second time and landed his back on the floor. Disha reacted to the amusing video by putting multiple laugh emojis in the comment section. Tiger wrote in the caption, ‘when your trainers dont look like your trainers.’ with laugh emojis as he posted the throwback video.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s post here:

Tiger has recently finished the first schedule to the sequel of his launch film Heropanti by the name of Heropanti 2. In the second installment to the action franchise, Tara Sutaria has joined the film as the leading lady. The original Heropanti was directed by Sabbir Khan while Heropanti 2 is being directed by Tiger’s frequent collaborator Ahmed Khan who directed him in blockbuster Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Tiger has also signed up for a two-part action franchise by the name of Ganapath which reunites him with Kriti Sanon after Heropanti.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon to head to London for Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath; Shoot expected in July

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

Share your comment ×