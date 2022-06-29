WATCH: Tiger Shroff misses his Baaghi days; Says the movie was 'worth every fall'

Tiger Shroff needs no introduction. He is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He entered in the industry with the 2014 film Heropanti and since then there is no looking back for him. The actor enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from being an actor, Tiger is known for his fitness, dance moves, workout videos, style quotient, and martial arts sessions. Today, Tiger has established himself as one of the leading action heroes in Bollywood. One of his best works is the Baaghi franchise.

Just on Tuesday, he went down memory lane and shared an intense action sequence from Baaghi 1. He looked effortlessly handsome as he performed it. Along with the video, he shared a sweet and heartfelt note. He wrote, “Baaghi 1- this movie was brutal on me but worth every fall.” He made us go ‘aww’ with his beautiful caption. Tiger always gives his all to his movies and it shows!

Watch Tiger's video HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ‘War’ actor has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.

