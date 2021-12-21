WATCH: Tiger Shroff’s air flips on song Peaches leaves rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in awe

Tiger Shroff has been continuously shooting for his upcoming films. The actor has quite lined up in his kitty. Well, he also likes to keep his fans updated about his work and personal life. His Instagram feed is filled with workout and dance videos. Keeping up with the trend, Tiger today dropped a video on his Instagram which immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. He was seen performing on the song Peaches which also left his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in awe.

Sharing the clip on his social handle, the actor writes, “When the king of kpop dance @zkdlin asks you to do his challenge. congratulations bro on the amazing song. #peaches.” In the video, the actor, dressed in a blue striped shirt paired with denim and a black overcoat, performs in the open area. He is looking dapper in the look. As soon as he shared the clip, rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani dropped fire emojis in the comment section. His mother Ayesha Shroff also dropped heart emojis.

Fans wrote, ‘Super Tiger’. The actor was recently shooting for Ganapath. The action drama also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. To note, Tiger and Kriti, who had made their debut together with the 2014 release Heropanti, had collaborated for the second time for Ganapath Part 1.

Watch the video here:

In the action thriller, Kriti will be performing some high-octane action sequences. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is slated to hit the screens on December 23 next year. The actor will also be seen in Heropanti 2 along with Tara Sutaria.

