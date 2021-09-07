WATCH: Tiger Shroff’s ‘quarantine diaries’ include somersaulting into bed and the internet is impressed

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff debuted in the 2014 film Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon, and he has managed to remain in the headlines ever since. The actor does not only stick to impressing audiences on the big screen but continues to surprise and engage them on social media as well. Tiger often posts videos of him on Instagram, where he is seen perfectly attempting complicated moves, kicks, and jumps. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, on September 6th, Tiger posted a video of him where he flaunts another awesome move, thus impressing fans yet again.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Tiger posted a slow-mo video featuring him. The actor can be seen standing in front of his bed before he somersaults into it perfectly. He smoothly lands on the bed and ends up in a straight sitting position. The move is definitely difficult, but Tiger aced it completely. Posting the video, Tiger captioned it with the words, “Quarantine diaries…day 4. And no im not crazy…yet”. As soon as he posted the video, fans and friends showered it with love, likes, and compliments. While fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis, celebrities like Lauren Gottlieb, Sophie Choudry, and Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented as well.

Take a look:

On the work front, Tiger has many projects in his kitty. He will be seen in the Ahmed Khan directorial Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria. Apart from that, Tiger will also feature in Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath alongside Kriti Sanon. The actor also has Baaghi 4 and Rambo remake in the pipeline.

Tiger Shroff and co are gearing up for an overseas shooting schedule for Heropanti 2 from September 10th. “In the first week of September, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and the entire cast of Heropanti 2 will take off for London through a private jet from Mumbai. While they reach the location around September 3, the shooting will begin a week later following the Covid-19 guidelines of the UK Government,” revealed a source close to the development.

Heropanti 2 will now release in 2022, and an official announcement on the release date is awaited from the producer.

