WATCH: Tiger Shroff shares a BTS video from Baaghi 3; Says 'Just another day in the life on the sets'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff treats fans with a BTS video from Baaghi 3 where the actor is seen standing shirtless while holding two big guns in his hand.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has bee urged to stay home and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities are using this quarantine period by spending some quality time with families and loved ones. While some are discovering their hidden talents, some are sharing some hilarious posts with their fans. Everyone has become quite active on social media amid the lockdown. Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor who was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 had recently been sharing some still from Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 on social media.

Recently, Tiger shared a BTS video from Baaghi 3 where the actor is seen standing shirtless while holding two big guns in his hand. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "-7 degrees celsius piercing through my bones, storm fans adding to that torture, trying to hear my director’s @khan_ahmedasas instructions, barely managing to stand my ground thanks to those heavy guns im holding and no thanks to the wind speed. And not really dressed appropriately. Just another day in the life on the sets of #Baaghi3 bts - @rajendradhole." The video proves how hard working the actor is. As soon as the Baaghi actor posted the video, director Ahmed Khan commented, "Yessss...u were bare & all others were double coated every single day ..The real BAAGHI @tigerjackieshroff."

Meanwhile, before the COVID 19 lockdown and theatres being shut, Baaghi 3 managed to rake in Rs 93 Crore at the box office. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On the work front, Tiger will soon kick off the shooting of his next Heropanti 2 with Ahmed and Sajid. The posters of Heropanti 2 were released a few weeks back and it left everyone excited about the film. It will hit the screens on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger Shroff's post here:

