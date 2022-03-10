WATCH: Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of his first-ever skill training; Says the struggle was real

Apart from giving an incredible list of interesting movies, Tiger Shroff is known for performing unique stunts with ease. On March 9, the actor took to Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of him learning his ‘first-ever skill’. In the short clip, Tiger can be seen doing a backflip on a beach. Sharing the video, he also joked about being "fat" in his caption. "Found an old video of me learning my first ever skill…Gosh that sand was impossible to run on back when the struggle was real especially with my fat ass. #throwback,” shared Tiger.

The actor’s post captivated his fans' and followers’ hearts who bombarded the comment section with compliments. Even several Bollywood stars also commented on Tiger’s post. Kartik Aaryan dropped a fire emoji in the post’s comments section. Ronit Roy also commented, “You’ve worked really hard. Very proud of you (sic).” Elli AvrRam, on the other hand, wrote, “Respect” and added clap emojis. Mouni Roy was also seen hailing Tiger's efforts while Sikandar Kher wrote, "I remember these day !" Even Tiger Shroff’s mom, Ayesha Shroff, also praised him.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the film Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. He also has Ganapath which is an action-thriller film and is directed by Vikas Bahl. Besides these, Tiger has joined hands with Akshay Kumar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film will release on Christmas 2023.

