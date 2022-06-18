WATCH: Tiger Shroff shows off his brilliant volleyball skills; Don't miss his drool-worthy abs

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the profession, with a huge social media following. Tiger is known for his fitness, dance movements, exercise videos, style quotient, and martial arts workouts in addition to being an actor. Not to be forgotten are Tiger's drool-worthy abs, which are often a topic of conversation and the hottie never misses an opportunity to flaunt them to his fans. Tiger's fit body often leaves his fans (not just the female ones but also, the men) drooling over him. Talking about his perfect body, just today he shared a video of him playing volleyball with his friends with his shirt off and WOW!

In the video, Tiger could be seen flaunting his amazing volleyball skills. He could be seen having a lot of fun with his friends. Oh, and did we mention? He was shirtless and his perfect abs just made us swoon over him. Along with the reel, Tiger just added a bunch of emojis. His fans absolutely loved it and made the reel go viral within seconds. They flooded his comment section with love and compliments.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Ahmed Khan directorial ‘Heropanti 2’ alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The ‘Heropanti 2’ actor has a slew of interesting projects pipelined - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in his kitty and will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.

