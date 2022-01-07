Watch: Tiger Shroff shows off his dance moves as he 'jams with his guru'; Disha Patani REACTS

We all could agree that Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers Bollywood has in recent times. He is known for his excellent dancing skills and has shown some great dance moves in his movies. The Baaghi actor always treats his fans with his dance videos on his gram. Recently, the Heropanti star dropped a dance video on his social media handle and showed his moves. The actor was seen dancing on the famous BTS song Butter. He was joined by choreographer Paressh Shirodkar.

The Student of the Year 2 actor captioned the post as, “Jamming with my guru @paresshss on one of my fav jams! #butter”. The actor also took care of his style statement while dancing and opted for comfy clothes. He completed his look with a hat. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani also commented on his post and wrote, “Soo good.” She finished her comment with fire emojis. Tiger’s fans also poured in love in the comment section and dropped heart emojis.

See post here:

Recently, Tiger made headlines when he returned from his New Year holiday. He was seen with Disha Patani at the Mumbai Airport. Tiger made heads turn with his off day duty look.

On the work front, Tiger who was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, will be next seen in several films including Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganpath.

