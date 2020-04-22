WATCH: Tiger Shroff shows his respect to all fighters, stuntmen with a BTS video & calls them 'real heroes'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff shares a BTS video from Baaghi to show respect to all the fighters and stuntmen around the world.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has bee urged to stay home and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities are using this quarantine period by spending some quality time with families and loved ones. While some are discovering their hidden talents, some are sharing some hilarious posts with their fans. Amid the lockdown, Tiger Shroff has been sharing some amazing throwback pictures and videos from his action drama film Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. After sharing a BTS video from Baaghi 3, the actor has shared a throwback video from Baaghi.

In the BTS video shared, Tiger is seen performing some stunts with the stuntmen and fighters. The Baaghi actor is seen showing off some of his amazing skills in the video while fighting with the stuntmen and fighters. But it is not the video that has grabbed our attention but the caption posted by Tiger on the video. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Highest respect to all the fighters and stuntmen who work in action films all over the world as an action hero if there’s one thing i’ve learned, is that the guys reacting to my hits and/or taking them are the real heroes. #baaghi #bts #throwback."

Meanwhile, Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. Before the COVID-19 lockdown and theatre shutdown, Baaghi 3 managed to rake in Rs 93 crore at the box office. The film also stars Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On the work front, Tiger will soon kick off the shooting of his next Heropanti 2 with Ahmed and Sajid. The posters of Heropanti 2 were released a few weeks back and it left everyone excited about the film. It will hit the screens on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video here:

