WATCH: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor have a hilarious reaction to the actor being addressed as Tiger Ma'am

Tiger and Shraddha were recently spotted out and about in the city and striked their best pose for the paparazzi while at it. Check out the hilarious video below.

After setting the web on fire with the trailer of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff and are riding high on its success. Days after the trailer's release, the makers dropped remake of a hit song 'Dus Bahane'. Since then, the duo have been sending their fan clubs into a tizzy. They were recently spotted out and about in the city and striked their best pose for the paparazzi while at it. We recently stumbled upon a BTS video of Tiger and Shraddha's and could not help but crack up.

In the video, Tiger and Shraddha can be seen posing for the photographers. As is with the paparazzi, the photographers kept calling the two to give different angles. During this, a pap accidentally happened to say 'Tiger Mam'. Shraddha immediately caught the goof up, looked towards Tiger and asked, "Did he just say Tiger Mam?"

The actor did not seem to mind and laughed it off in approval. They continued to pose for pictures, but the stars could not help but get over the hilarious goof up as the paprazzi themselves burst out in laughter. Check out the video below:

Apart from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Baaghi 3 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will hit the big screen on March 6. What are your thoughts on Baaghi 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More