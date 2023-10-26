WATCH: Tiger Shroff sings Apna Bana Le to thank fans for 'constant support'; Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan react

Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. He enjoys a huge fan following on his social media accounts. The actor who was recently seen in Ganapath often shares pictures and videos of himself to keep fans updated. Now, a while ago, Tiger shared a video of him singing Apna Bana Le from the film Bhediya to thank his fans for their support. On the other hand, Bhediya stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan reacted to Shroff's video.

Tiger Shroff sings Apna Bana Le to thank fans for their support

On October 26, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and shared a video of him where he can be seen showcasing his musical talent as he sings one of the most popular songs Apna Bana Le from the film Bhediya. The actor dedicated the song to his fans for showing him constant support. Sharing the video, Tiger penned, "Dedicated to my tigerians (red heart, mic, and love-faced emojis) thanks for your constant support army will strike again."

Reacting to Tiger's video, Kriti Sanon commented, "Ohhh wow!!! I thought you’re dedicating this to me.." And, Varun Dhawan dropped a clap emoji. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Apna Bana Le was originally sung by Arijit Singh and Sachin-Jigar.

Kriti also shared the video on her Instagram Story, to which the Ganapath actor wrote, "i would if u don't wait another 9 years this time.." Reacting to this, Sanon once again wrote in her Instagram Story, "HAHAHAHA.. YESS.. LETS FIND SOMETHING AMAZING (red heart)"

Talking about Kriti, the National-Award-winning actress was recently seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger. The film was released on October 20, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film marks the collaboration of Sanon and Shroff after nine long years. Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is directed by Vikas Bahl, who is known for films like Queen and Super 30.

On the other hand, Varun is currently shooting for VD18. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Sanya Malhotra has joined the cast of VD18. She will play a cameo role in this movie, teaming up with Atlee again after their superhit Jawan.

A source told us, "Sanya readily accepted Atlee's request for a cameo. She had a wonderful experience working with him on Jawan, and no way could she turn down his offer. This cameo is her way of showing gratitude to Atlee for giving her a blockbuster like Jawan. She shot for her brief sequence with Varun in Bandra earlier this month."

