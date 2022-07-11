Advertisement
  1. INT: &quot;Don&#039;t think Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s performance in Shamshera can be rated, it&#039;s so good,&quot; says Karan Malhotra

    INT: "Don't think Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Shamshera can be rated, it's so good," says Karan Malhotra

INT: "Don't think Ranbir Kapoor's...
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana shares drool-worthy PICS in a towel; Kartik Aaryan &amp; Arjun Kapoor drop hilarious comments

    Ayushmann Khurrana shares drool-worthy PICS in a towel; Kartik Aaryan & Arjun Kapoor drop hilarious comments

Ayushmann Khurrana shares drool-worthy PICS in a towel;...
  1. Ananya Panday on her self-love journey: I still feel unconfident on many days, like I don&#039;t look good enough

    Ananya Panday on her self-love journey: I still feel unconfident on many days, like I don't look good enough

Ananya Panday on her self-love journey: I still feel...