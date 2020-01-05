Watch: Tiger Shroff turning dance guru to a little kid is the cutest thing to se on the internet

Tiger has posted a cute video that is winning hearts on the internet. In the video posted on Tiger's Instagram story, we can see the Baaghi actor is teaching a dance move to a cute little kid.

Tiger Shroff is quite active on social media. The actor never fails to impress his fans through his photos and videos on his social media accounts. While shooting for Baaghi 3, Tiger updated the titbit of his shoot with his fans. From posting his workout videos to posting his climax look, Tiger has been impressing his fans and hence he follows a great fan following too. From parkour to gymnastics, Tiger has nailed everything. With his blazing action sequences and rugged looks, Tiger surely seems to be the talk of the town.

Today Tiger has posted a cute video that is winning hearts on the internet. In the video posted on Tiger's Instagram story, we can see the Baaghi actor is teaching a dance move to a cute little kid. He is teaching his idol Michael Jackson's steps to the kid. Tiger is explaining the kid on how to the 'wuuu' noise too. The kid is trying his best to match Tiger's steps and is looking too cute doing that. Tiger hasn't captioned the video with anything.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video here:

On the work front, Tiger has had a stellar 2019 with films like Student of The Year 2 and War with . In War, his action left fans astonished and many were in awe of his parkour skills. Now, the actor will be seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 with . The film has been shot in Serbia and often Tiger has shared glimpses from the same. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens in March 2020.

