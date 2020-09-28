WATCH: Tiger Shroff ushers into a new week with a flying kick; Says, 'Feels good to fly again after injury'

Actor Tiger Shroff has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, the actor shared a video on his social media handles that has left many celebs in awe of his fitness levels.

Among the fittest names in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff is known for his disciplined workout regimens. The actor never fails to amaze his fans with his flying kicks and dangerous stunts on screen and for it, he tries to keep his fitness levels high. For it, the Baaghi 3 star works out at the gym and often drops inside videos of his workout sessions. Recently, Tiger returned to workout and shared a video on social media that has left fans going 'Unbelievable.'

Taking to social media, Tiger shared a video as he stepped into a new week. In the video, we can see the actor flying while kicking in the air. As the actor flipped and landed, he managed to leave netizens stunned with his ability to nail stunts like these like a pro. As soon as Tiger dropped the video, fans started dropping comments on it and called it 'jaw-dropping.' Not just this, several close friends of Tiger like director Punit Malhotra shared the same on their handles on Twitter and lauded him.

Tiger dropped the video and wrote, "Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable." Punit Malhotra retweeted the video and wrote, "Sir you make it all look too easy!"

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video:

Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable weekand make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable pic.twitter.com/39JZoveQz6 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor released his debut single Unbelievable recently and it already has crossed 13 million. The song is sung and performed by the actor. On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2. The posters of the film were released earlier this year. It will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released by July 16, 2021.

