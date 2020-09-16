WATCH: Tiger Shroff wins over Disha Patani with his air flips video; Fans say 'You are Unbelievable'

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a mashup video where he was seen performing air flips. While the video surely left everyone in awe, Disha Patani had an epic reaction to it.

Actor Tiger Shroff is known to be one of the popular action stars in Bollywood who has even won over fans with his dancing skills. Often, when Tiger shares videos of his insane stunts at the gym on social media, they leave his fans in awe. Even , who is a close friend, reacts to them and leaves fans gushing over the two. Once again, Tiger shared a video of his stunts at the gym with the music of his upcoming song You Are Unbelievable and wowed the internet with it.

Taking to social media, Tiger dropped a mash up video of his air flips at the gym. In the videos, we can see the Baaghi 3 star flipping through the air and wowing everyone. While the actor surely nailed it every time he flipped in the air, seeing him do that, left his fans excited. The thing that grabbed everyone's attention was the fact that the music in the background was Tiger's upcoming song 'You are Unbelievable.' Taking cues from it, fans too said the same about the handsome star.

Disha Patani also could not resist and dropped a comment on Tiger's video. Disha wrote, "Insane." On the other hand, choreographer Bosco Martis also commented on Tiger's video and lauded him. While the actor is gearing up for the launch of his song You Are Unbelievable, his latest video on Instagram surely has left his fans excited.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video and Disha's comment on it:

Meanwhile, the song You are Unbelievable has been crooned by Tiger and is all set to release on September 22. Apart from this, Tiger has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and steps out only for work. His next film is Heropanti 2 that is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to be released on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|Disha Patani gushes over Tiger Shroff’s close up shot from his upcoming song ‘You are Unbelievable’; See Pic

Share your comment ×