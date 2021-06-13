WATCH: Tiger Shroff wishes his 'villain' Disha Patani with the sweetest birthday video

In his birthday wish, Tiger's video featured him and birthday girl Disha Patani holding hands and dancing perfectly to the beats. Check it out below.

has completed another year round the sun and turned 29 today! The actress has been flooded with wishes on social media from fans. However, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff made the day extra special as he dropped a video featuring Disha. The birthday girl and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for almost two years now. However, they have never openly confirmed their relationship status despite sharing photos and taking trips together.

In his birthday wish, Tiger's video featured both the actors facing each other and doing the wave dance. As soon as the beat drops, Tiger and Disha can be seen holding hands and dancing perfectly to the beats. Calling Disha a villain, Tiger captioned the video, "Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani."

Check out the video:

Apart from the video, Tiger also shared a selfie with Disha and sister Krishna Shroff on his Instagram Story. He captioned the photo, "Bhai loggg loving the filter," and tagged the beauties.

Check it out:

Tiger's mum Ayesha Shroff also wished Disha on social media. She shared an adorable photo with the actress and wrote, "Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! @dishapatani."

Disha was touched by Tiger's mum's sweet gesture as she commented, "Awwww love you so much auntyy you’re the best."

