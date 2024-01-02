WATCH: Twinkle Khanna starts 2024 on a banging note; leaves Akshay Kumar in splits

Twinkle Khanna shares a funny video of her riding a bicycle followed by some fun moments with Akshay Kumar and their kids from their Maldives vacation.

By Prerna Verma
Published on Jan 02, 2024   |  01:34 PM IST  |  985
Picture credit : Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna enjoy their time with kids in Maldives.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two never fail in setting couple goals and manage to often crack us up with their sense of humor. To bring in the new year, the Mission Raniganj actor along with his wife headed to the Maldives. Today, the star wife shared a funny video from their vacation and we bet it will leave you in splits.

entertainment

Akshay Kumar drops HILARIOUS video to wish wifey Twinkle Khanna on birthday: ‘Long live my Hulk’-WATCH

Twinkle Khanna shares funny video from their Maldives trip

Taking to her Instagram, Twinkle Khanna shared a clip from their Maldives vacation. In the video, the former actress can be seen riding a cycle and bumping straight into a wooden pole which not only makes her laugh but in the background, we can hear a loud laugh that sounds like Akshay Kumar. The video also shows us a glimpse of the family indulging in some underwater activities, cake cutting, and the beautiful couple laughing and posing.

Check out the post:


Akshay Kumar enjoys cycling with daughter Nitara

Recently, Twinkle Khanna also shared a cute video of Akshay Kumar and his daughter Nitara enjoying quality time cycling together in the Maldives. The actor looks cool in a light blue shirt that he has paired with his white shorts. He is all smiles as he cycles while daughter Nitara sits behind and holds her father.

On the professional front, Akshay will be seen next in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru, which is all set to hit theatres on February 16. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Recently, the makers of the upcoming film shared a fresh glimpse featuring the duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on their social media platforms. The visual showcased Akshay and Tiger on a jet ski, cruising through the waters. They wore khaki attire and chic sunglasses and sported wide smiles. 

The cast of the film also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran and it will hit the theatres in April 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara enjoy cycling together amidst serenity of Maldives

Credits: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
