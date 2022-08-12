WATCH two cuties, Kartik Aaryan and his pet Katori enjoying Mumbai's weather from home

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He debuted with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu and it was a massive hit. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives. Recently, Kartik welcomed home a new family member, a pet dog named Katori. The 31-year-old actor loves his pet dog Katori and is often seen sharing his adorable pictures and videos with his fans.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Kartik shared a video with his pet Katori as they enjoyed Mumbai's gorgeous weather. The actor shared the cutest video in the stories section of Instagram. In the video, Kartik can be seen wearing casual clothes as he cuddled little Katori.

Check Kartik and Katori's video here

Next, Kartik Aaryan would star in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film marks Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after Luka Chuppi. Shehzada will be released on February 10 next year. For the uninitiated, the Rohit Dhawan directorial is said to be a Bollywood adaptation of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Apart from this, Kartik has SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in his kitty. It is said to be a love saga and will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Earlier named ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’, it has now been changed to ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’.

