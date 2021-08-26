WATCH: An unwell Neha Dhupia shares fun Instagram reel on birthday eve: Age is just a number

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia will be clocking another year tomorrow, August 27th. As the actress soon turns a year older, it’s time to start the birthday celebrations with a bang. However, a recent Instagram reel shared by Neha revealed that the soon-to-be-mommy is unwell on her birthday eve! The slow-mo video she shared on Instagram featured a sick Neha wiping her nose with a tissue. She then shakes her head and sighs, before ending the video. Even as the Qarib Qarib Singlle actress is not having the best day health-wise, she sure did look pretty.

In the video, Neha was seen donning a beautiful plain white kaftan. She kept her hair down with a middle parting and accessorized the look with a stunning statement ring and silver hoop earrings, that complimented her outfit further. Sharing the reel, Neha captioned it with, “#birthdayeve…here I come …yeah!!! #sick#ageisjustanumber”. As soon as Neha posted the video, friends, and fans responded with a flood of likes and comments. Singer Neeti Mohan commented, ‘Achoooon Bless you!’. Popular talk show host Janice Sequeira’s comment read, ‘Virgo sister’, while many other fans commented with heart emojis and get well soon wishes.

Here is a screenshot from Neha's reel:

Check out Neha’s recent Instagram reel here.

Earlier, Neha even posted a video on her Instagram stories featuring husband and actor Angad Bedi. The actress captioned her story with, “Pampering by the husband @angadbedi”, referring to the steaming hot cup of tea he made for her. Angad goes on to take a sip from the same.

Have a look:

On the work front, Neha will reportedly be seen playing a pregnant cop in her upcoming project titled ‘A Thursday’. Taking to her Instagram handle a couple of days back, Neha Dhupia shared a picture of her posing beside a police van. Sharing these pictures, Neha wrote, “Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you for giving me all the support and believing in us. this ones for all the mamas in the making … we make us stronger.”

