WATCH: UT69 actor Raj Kundra says 'food porn the only porn I have ever been a part of' as he sells street food

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been in the headlines lately due to his upcoming acting venture UT 69, which will also mark his debut in the world of cinema. Kundra was put behind bars earlier in 2021 in an alleged pornography case and UT 69 is said to comprise his real-life experiences in jail. In an intended pun, Raj Kundra recently indulged in ‘food porn’, selling street food and garnering reactions from fans in a video. Watch it inside!

Raj Kundra indulges in ‘food porn’, seen selling street food

The businessman-turned-actor’s film UT 69 has created quite a buzz garnering varied reactions from fans. As he awaits the film’s release, he has now shared a video wherein he can be seen selling street food to the people around and can also be seen wearing a black colored t-shirt with ‘food porn’ written on it.

As he shared the video on his Instagram account today, he also captioned his post, “#foodporn the only ‘porn’ I have ever been a part of! #chandnichowk #ut69 #film #food.”

Check how fans reacted to Raj Kundra’s viral video

As soon as the UT 69 actor shared the video on his Instagram account, it went viral and garnered a lot of public attention.

Commenting on Kundra’s post, a fan wrote, “Ut69 blockbuster film”, and another fan mentioned, “Bhai aap ko rokna mushkil hai aap ne aag laga di hai (Brother, it’s tough to stop you. You have amazed everyone!)”. Meanwhile, referring to the pun intended caption of Raj Kundra, another fan wrote, “Best sense of humor”.

When Raj Kundra revealed his son Viaan’s reaction to him being in jail…

During an interview with Instant Bollywood earlier, Raj Kundra recalled how his son Viaan perceived him being in jail and how the situation had left him feeling perplexed.

Going into a flashback, the UT 69 actor recalled that he was stuck in jail as legal processes took time. In his absence, Raj revealed, how “Viaan was getting weaker”.

Elaborating on the same further, he called his son a “daddy’s boy” and discussed that it became difficult for his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty to explain to him where Raj was and noted that he had a bunch of questions that took time to get answered.

