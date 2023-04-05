WATCH Vaani Kapoor take MMA lessons for upcoming web show Mandala Murders

Vaani Kapoor is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She has been a part of successful films in the past and now she is gearing up for her upcoming OTT show Mandala Murders. This Yash Raj Films show recently announced Vaani’s entry in it and it will also star Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Jameel Khan in prominent roles. Today the actress gave us a glimpse into her prep session for her role in the show.

Vaani Kapoor begins her prep for Mandala Murders

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vaani Kapoor shared a video of her from the gym. In the video, we can see her wearing a white coloured tank top over black gym tights. Her trainer holds a kicking pad in his hand while Vaani can be seen kicking it. Be it her stance or her preparation, everything proves she is working hard for her role and we bet after this fans cannot wait to see her in the web show.

Check out the video:

Mandala Muder is a multi-season series and is billed as an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller which will be created and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame. Manan Rawat, who has worked on several films as an associate director for the studio, will serve as co-director.

