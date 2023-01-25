WATCH Vaibhavi Merchant, Bosco Martis dance to Besharam Rang at Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s screening
Choreographers Vaibhavi Merchant and Bosco Martis hit the dance floor, and grooved to Besharam Rang at the screening of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Watch!
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan finally released in theatres today, on January 25. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after 4 years, thus making it a special one for all of his fans. On Tuesday night, a special screening of Pathaan was held in Mumbai, ahead of the film’s release. Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri Khan. His co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also arrived for the screening last night. Pictures and videos from the screening are going viral on social media, and one such video shows choreographers Vaibhavi Merchant and Bosco Martis grooving to Pathaan’s sensuous track Besharam Rang.
Vaibhavi Merchant and Bosco Martis dance to Besharam Rang at Pathaan screening
Vaibhavi Merchant is the choreographer of the track Besharam Rang, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Bosco Martis has choreographed the moves of Pathaan’s title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Both Vaibhavi and Bosco Martis broke into an impromptu dance at the screening. They grooved to Besharam Rang, and their killer moves left everyone present at the screening cheering for them. They set the dance floor on fire, and the video was shared on Instagram by actor Shaji Choudhary. He wrote, “Party full on.”
Check out the video below!
Bosco Martis shares pictures from Pathaan screening with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham
Bosco Martis also took to his Instagram to share some stunning pictures from the screening. He posed with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and others. Check out the pictures below!
About Pathaan
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. This film marks the fourth collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after having worked on films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.
ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends anniversary wishes to Varun Dhawan; Shares excitement for Shah Rukh Khan's Paathan
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...Read more