WATCH Vaibhavi Merchant, Bosco Martis dance to Besharam Rang at Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s screening

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan finally released in theatres today, on January 25. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after 4 years, thus making it a special one for all of his fans. On Tuesday night, a special screening of Pathaan was held in Mumbai, ahead of the film’s release. Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri Khan. His co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also arrived for the screening last night. Pictures and videos from the screening are going viral on social media, and one such video shows choreographers Vaibhavi Merchant and Bosco Martis grooving to Pathaan’s sensuous track Besharam Rang.

Vaibhavi Merchant is the choreographer of the track Besharam Rang, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, Bosco Martis has choreographed the moves of Pathaan’s title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Both Vaibhavi and Bosco Martis broke into an impromptu dance at the screening. They grooved to Besharam Rang, and their killer moves left everyone present at the screening cheering for them. They set the dance floor on fire, and the video was shared on Instagram by actor Shaji Choudhary. He wrote, “Party full on.”

Check out the video below!