WATCH: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon call it a wrap on Bhediya: What an extraordinary journey this has been
After kicking off the film shoot in the COVID 19 pandemic, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have finally wrapped up their horror-comedy Bhediya. The shoot for Bhediya began amid the COVID 19 pandemic in Arunachal Pradesh and after months of hard work, the actors have called it a wrap in Mumbai. Both Varun and Kriti announced the same on their social media handles on Saturday and left netizens excited to see them together in their first horror-comedy together. The film is slated for release in 2022.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun penned a heartfelt note for Bhediya cast and crew including Kriti, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan. He even thanked Abhishek Banerjee, who is co-starring in the film with him and Kriti. In his note, Varun wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik . @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u. Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022."
Take a look at Varun's note:
On the other hand, Kriti also shared a video announcement of the filming wrap on Bhediya as she thanked Varun for being a 'crazy entertainer' during the shoot. She also thanked Abhishek and Amar for the film. In her note, Kriti wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!!@amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great coactor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always!@nowitsabhi you are amazing! Maza aaya!!Gonna miss my Wolfpack!!@maddockfilms #DineshVijan @pvijan And the entire cast and crew!! @officialjiocinema."
Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment. While shooting the film, Varun's wife Natasha Dalal was also present in Arunchal Pradesh and the actor shared a couple of photos with her while spending time off from shoot. When Kriti had wrapped the Ziro schedule, Varun had even shared a special note for her on social media. He wrote, "Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both."
Take a look:
Apart from Kriti, Varun, Abhishek Banerjee & Deepak Dobriyal are a part of the horror-comedy. It is helmed by Stree director Amar Kaushik and backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan. It will be released on April 14, 2022.
