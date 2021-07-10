WATCH: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon call it a wrap on Bhediya: What an extraordinary journey this has been

After a memorable shooting schedule, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon took to social media on Saturday to announce the wrap on their film Bhediya. The actors penned heartwarming notes for cast, crew and co-actors.

After kicking off the film shoot in the COVID 19 pandemic, and Kriti Sanon have finally wrapped up their horror-comedy Bhediya. The shoot for Bhediya began amid the COVID 19 pandemic in Arunachal Pradesh and after months of hard work, the actors have called it a wrap in Mumbai. Both Varun and Kriti announced the same on their social media handles on Saturday and left netizens excited to see them together in their first horror-comedy together. The film is slated for release in 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun penned a heartfelt note for Bhediya cast and crew including Kriti, director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan. He even thanked Abhishek Banerjee, who is co-starring in the film with him and Kriti. In his note, Varun wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after Badlapur and super talented @amarkaushik . @kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will misss our chats in the van before every scene love u @paalinkabak suprise package thank u. Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022."

On the other hand, Kriti also shared a video announcement of the filming wrap on Bhediya as she thanked Varun for being a 'crazy entertainer' during the shoot. She also thanked Abhishek and Amar for the film. In her note, Kriti wrote, "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!!@amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great coactor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always!@nowitsabhi you are amazing! Maza aaya!!Gonna miss my Wolfpack!!@maddockfilms #DineshVijan @pvijan And the entire cast and crew!! @officialjiocinema."

Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment. While shooting the film, Varun's wife Natasha Dalal was also present in Arunchal Pradesh and the actor shared a couple of photos with her while spending time off from shoot. When Kriti had wrapped the Ziro schedule, Varun had even shared a special note for her on social media. He wrote, "Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both."

Apart from Kriti, Varun, Abhishek Banerjee & Deepak Dobriyal are a part of the horror-comedy. It is helmed by Stree director Amar Kaushik and backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan. It will be released on April 14, 2022.

