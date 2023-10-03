WATCH: Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal spotted leaving restaurant hand-in-hand post dinner date

Varun Dhawan might be popular for being the son of famous film director David Dhawan, but the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor has slowly but surely made his presence felt in the Hindi film industry. After working as an assistant director in My Name Is Khan, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year. A couple of years ago, Varun married his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. A while ago, the couple was seen exiting a restaurant in Mumbai after enjoying a dinner date.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted leaving a restaurant post dinner date

Even though Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal decided to keep their wedding intimate and low-key, it was filled with several happy moments. All the pre-wedding ceremonies took place and the wedding was attended by the couple’s loved ones. The pictures they had shared on their social media showcased the couple having fun at their wedding. Since then, they have always been spotted together, sometimes on dinner dates and other times having a blast on vacations. A while ago, the lovebirds were spotted exiting a newly opened restaurant in Mumbai. As they left the place, they posed for the paparazzi, hand-in-hand.

Varun kept it casual in a striped shirt, blue pair of denim, and brown shoes while his fashion designer wife wore a knee-length cut-out dress. She completed her look with a pair of transparent heels, and a tan handbag and kept her hair open. They were all smiles as they walked the carpet towards their car.

Netizens were excited to see the couple out and about in the city. “Varun Natasha, love them,” commented a user.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya were the movies that made 2022 a fabulous year for Varun Dhawan. He then came up with the romantic drama film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The film was received well by the audience. After making a cameo appearance in the song Heart Throb in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he got busy with the shooting of VD18 with Jawan director Atlee Kumar that is set to release soon.

