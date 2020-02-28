Watch: Varun Dhawan asking the paparazzo about his injured leg proves why he is everyone’s Hero No 1

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan

is not just fans but even paparazzi’s favourite and whenever he is papped in and around the city, Varun Dhawan is always smiles and makes sure to chit-chat and interact with the paparazzi. Now yesterday, when Varun Dhawan was snapped outside Shashank Khaitan’s house to celebrate his birthday, Varun was seen posing for the paps and before going inside, when Varun heard that a car went over one of the paparazzo’s leg, this Street dancer actor asked him if his leg was fine.

In the video, while Varun is posing for the cameras, we can see Varun asking the paparazzo, “Theek Hain na pav tera.” Thereafter, when the paps ask Varun if madam, referring to ladylove Natasha Dalal, will come down to get pictures, Varun said that madam won’t come. Thereafter, thanks to , the filmmaker shared an inside video from Shashank Khaitan’s birthday celebrations wherein we can see Varun Dhawan, , Ayushmann Khurrana, Natasha Dalal, Tahira Kashyap and others break into a gig as they sing ‘Jor Se Bolo Tera Happy Birthday’ while Shashank cuts the cake.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite and next, he will be seen in daddy David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan and a few days back, Varun and Sara wrapped up the film in Goa. Also, Varun will be seen collaborating with Shashank Khaitan in Mr. Lele co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Check out Varun Dhawan's video asking the paparazzo about his injured leg:

