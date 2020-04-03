WATCH: Varun Dhawan blushes when asked about his experience of dancing with Nora Fatehi on Garmi

Varun Dhawan starts blushing when the actor was asked whether it was intimidating dancing with Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi on Garmi.

started off 2020 on a great note with Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. The movie also starring , Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi revolved around a dance competition between Indian and Pakistani dancers. While Varun, Shraddha and Prabhudheva have worked together previously in ABCD 2, this was the first time Varun shared screen space with Nora. Fatehi played the role of Mia, Sahej's (played by Varun) girlfriend in the movie.

Recently, we came across a video where Nora was asked was it intimidating to dance with Varun? To this, the Dilbar girl said, "It was very intimidating and it was also very hot." Varun who was standing with Nora was asked the same question. To this, the actor started blushing and had no words to say. Looking at Varun blush, even Nora asked him, "Why are you blushing?" For the uninitiated, the video was taken on the sets of Street Dancer 3D during the shoot of the song Garmi.

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D got a great response. On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020. During his live Instagram session, when a fan asked Varun as to when will the trailer of Coolie No 1 will be out, he informed that given the spread of Coronavirus, he cannot really confirm anything. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

