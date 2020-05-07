WATCH: Varun Dhawan cannot stop smiling as Kajol praises the actor in this BTS video of Dilwale

Kajol shows off her goofy side while shooting for a scene with Varun Dhawan in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. Watch the video.

After sharing small screen space with Kajol in the song Disco Deewane from his debut film Student Of The Year, collaborated for the very first time in a full-fledged role with Kajol in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. Produced by and directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also starring and Kriti Sanon was released on 18 December 2015. While the film's domestic box office performance in India was below expectations, it was an overseas success. Recently, we came across a BTS throwback video from the movie shared by a fan where we can see Kajol showing off her goofy side. At the start of the video, the climax scene of the movie is shown when Boman Irani aka King hits Varun aka Veer Bakshi.

Kajol aka Meera runs towards him and places Veer's head on her lap and then shouts 'Kaali' (portrayed by Shah Rukh). However, this BTS throwback video has given a funny twist to this intense scene. In the video, Kajol starts making weird expressions while Varun who is lying on her lap bursts out laughing on seeing this goofy side of Kajol. Then the video cuts through a conversation happening between Kajol and Varun where Kajol says to the Coolie No 1 actor, "I actually like you. You are a really good actor." On hearing this, Varun who cannot stop smiling kisses Kajol's hand and gets up from the chair and says, "My day is made."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and when Varun was asked about the release of the film, the actor said that due to the pandemic, he cannot confirm anything. Coolie No 1 is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film by the same name and Varun’s film was slated to release on May 1, 2020, however, owing to the lockdown, a new release date may be out soon.

Check out the video here:

